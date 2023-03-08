Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0550-21E 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published March 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0550-21E from 17 Catamount Lane LLC, 8 Catamount Drive, Milton, VT 05468 was received on February 8, 2023, and deemed complete on February 28, 2023. The project is generally described as additions to the existing tomato sauce manufacturing facility at 8 Catamount Drive in Milton, Vermont, including consolidation of an adjoining lot into the project tract, paving, and stormwater management improvements. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0550-21E).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 21, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kevin Anderson at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 1, 2023.
By: /s/ Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson
District Coordinator
Vermont Natural Resources Board
10 Baldwin Street
Montpelier, VT 05633-3201
802-522-6074
[email protected]
