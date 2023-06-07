Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0550-7d 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published June 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0550-7D from Clapper Road, LLC, Attn: Bill Sawyer, P.O. Box 69, Milton, VT 05468 was received on April 11, 2023 and deemed complete on May 26, 2023. The project is generally described as construction of three additional warehousing units to each of two existing warehouse buildings. Each building addition will be 3,750 square feet. The project is located on 3.61 acre Lot 1 at 28 and 30 Clapper Road in Milton, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0550-7D).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 21, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this May 30, 2023.By:/s/ Stephanie H. MonaghanStephanie H. MonaghanDistrict Coordinator111 West StreetEssex Junction, VT 05452802-261-1944[email protected]
