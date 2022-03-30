ACT 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0550-9C 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
On March 16, 2022, Cynosure, Inc., Attn: Frank Cioffi, P.O. Box 786, Burlington, VT 05402 and CeresMed, Attn: Steve Sprague, 115 Catamount Dr., Milton, VT 05468 filed application number 4C0550-9C for a project generally described as the installation of two temporary greenhouse structures, each measuring 30 feet wide by 96 feet long, on the south side of the existing building. The project is located on Lot #8 of Catamount Industrial Park at 115 Catamount Drive in Milton, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0550-9C).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 13, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 22, 2022.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
