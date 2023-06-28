Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0554-9 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Application 4C0554-9 from The Snyder Group, Inc., 4076 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT 05482 and Catamount/Shelburne, LLC, P.O. Box 790, Burlington, VT 05401 was received on June 19, 2023, and deemed complete on June 20, 2023. The project is generally described as construction of a 1,080 square foot addition to existing building "A" within the Shelburne Commons commercial complex and elimination of 5 parking spaces. The project is located at 4066-4076 Shelburne Road in Shelburne, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0554-9).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 12, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this June 20, 2023.
By:/s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944 [email protected]
