Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0573-4B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093 

On May, 27, 2020, Vermont Self Storage; Burlington Mini Warehouse Associates, LLC; Munson Way, LLC; Wintersport Lane, LLC; and BMW Properties, LLC filed application #4C0573-4B for a project generally described as a boundary line adjustment where 0.9 acres from 182 Wintersport Lane is transferred to Lot 5 of the Munson Industrial Park and an after-the-fact approval to use Lots 5 and 6 of the Munson Industrial Park as a construction staging area. The project is located on Munson Way and Wintersport Lane in Williston, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on September 27, 2021 after the receipt of supplemental information.
The District #4 Environmental Commission is reviewing this application under Act 250 Rule 51 - Minor Applications. A copy of the application and proposed permit are available for review at the office listed below. The application and a draft permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking on "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0573-4B".
No hearing will be held and a permit may be issued unless, on or before October 20, 2021, a person notifies the Commission of an issue or issues requiring the presentation of evidence at a hearing or the Commission sets the matter for hearing on its own motion. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other interested person must include a petition for party status. Prior to submitting a request for a hearing, please contact the district coordinator at the telephone number listed below for more information. Prior to convening a hearing, the Commission must determine that substantive issues requiring a hearing have been raised. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law will not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
If you feel that any of the District Commission members listed on the attached Certificate of Service under "For Your Information" may have a conflict of interest, or if there is any other reason a member should be disqualified from sitting on this case, please contact the district coordinator as soon as possible, no later than prior to the response date listed above.
Should a hearing be held on this project and you have a disability for which you are going to need accommodation, please notify us by October 20, 2021.
Parties entitled to participate are the Municipality, the Municipal Planning Commission, the Regional Planning Commission, affected state agencies, and adjoining property owners and other persons to the extent they have a particularized interest that may be affected by the proposed project under the 10 criteria. Non-party participants may also be allowed under 10 V.S.A. Section 6085(c)(5).
Dated at Essex Junction, Vermont this 28th day of September, 2021.
By: /s/Rachel Lomonaco, District Coordinator
Rachel Lomonaco, District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5658
