Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0597-12C 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093 

On June 11, 2021, Splash Car Wash Williston, LLC, 472 Wheelers Farm Road, Milford, CT 06461 filed application number 4C0597-12C for a project generally described as construction of 11 vacuum spaces to the west of the existing building western, construction of a vacuum equipment area within the existing building, construction of a stacking lane to the east of the existing building, discontinuation of the detailing shop and parking lot restriping. The project is located at 22 James Brown Drive in Williston, Vermont.
The District 4 Environmental Commission is reviewing this application under Act 250 Rule 51— Minor Applications. A copy of the application and proposed permit are available for review at the office listed below. The application and a draft permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking on "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0597-12C."
No hearing will be held and a permit may be issued unless, on or before July 13, 2021, a person notifies the Commission of an issue or issues requiring the presentation of evidence at a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Prior to submitting a request for a hearing, please contact the district coordinator at the telephone number listed below for more information. Prior to convening a hearing, the Commission must determine that substantive issues requiring a hearing have been raised. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
If you feel that any of the District Commission members listed on the attached Certificate of Service under "For Your Information" may have a conflict of interest, or if there is any other reason a member should be disqualified from sitting on this case, please contact the District Coordinator as soon as possible, and by no later than July 13, 2021.
If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs.
Parties entitled to participate are the Municipality, the Municipal Planning Commission, the Regional Planning Commission, affected state agencies, and adjoining property owners and other persons to the extent that they have a particularized interest that may be affected by the proposed project under the Act 250 criteria. Non-party participants may also be allowed under 10 V.S.A. Section 6085(c)(5).
Dated at Essex Junction, Vermont this 21st day of June, 2021.
By: /s/Rachel Lomonaco
Rachel Lomonaco, District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5658
find, follow, fan us: