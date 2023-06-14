Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0608-23d 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published June 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0608-23D from Essex Rescue, Inc., c/o Peter Mutolo, 1 Educational Drive, Essex Junction, VT 05452 and Why Not, LLC, 16 Hagan Drive, Essex Junction, VT 05452 was received on May 4, 2023 and deemed complete on June 7, 2023. The permit specifically authorizes the after-the-fact subdivision of a 125.07-acre parcel into two parcels, Parcel C and Parcel C-1 to be used for future commercial and/or residential uses. Parcel C will become 122-acres in size and Parcel C-1 will become 3.07-acres in size. There is no construction authorized on either Parcel C or Parcel C-1 without a subsequent permit amendment. The project is located at Essex Way & VT Route 289 in Essex, Town of, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0608-23D).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 29, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated June 9, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
find, follow, fan us: