Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0637-2b 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 23, 2023 at 9:39 a.m.
Application 4C0637-2B from The University of Vermont & State Agricultural College 31 Spear Street, Burlington, VT 05405 was received on March 8, 2023 and deemed complete on March 16, 2023. The project is generally described as the demolition and removal of the BioResearch Laboratory building, including the demolition, removal, and disposal of the existing building, foundation/footings, and the abandonment/removal of the existing utilities supplying the building. Fill will be added as necessary and finished with 4" of topsoil and hydro-seeded. The area to be disturbed during construction is 41,700+/- square feet (the Project). The Project is located at 655 Spear Street in Burlington, Vermont (the Project Tract). This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0637-2B).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 7, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub- criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 17, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
find, follow, fan us: