Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0637-2C 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published August 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0637-2C from University of Vermont & State Agricultural College, 31 Spear Street, Marsh Hall, Suite 10, Burlington, VT 05405 was received on July 17, 2023 and deemed complete on July 31, 2023. The project specifically authorizes the construction of a 155-space parking lot (130 net new spaces) at 655 Spear Street following the demolition and removal of the BioResearch Laboratory Building (4C0637-2B). The project will also include landscape improvements, a bioretention area, and a dry pond. The site is located at the eastern edge of the University of Vermont (UVM) BioResearch Complex which houses multiple buildings, parking, and paved drives. The area will be accessed by an existing paved drive from Spear Street. This parking lot expansion is included in the City of Burlington Joint Institutional Parking Management Plan (JIPMP). The new parking area will contain spaces for buses, electric vehicles, and motor vehicles. The majority of the spaces will be used for fleet vehicles, including passenger buses (10) and shuttle buses (2), and the remaining spaces will be used for local building occupancy.
The project is located at 655 Spear Street in Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0637-2C).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 21, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this July 31, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
