Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0660-12 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published May 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0660-12 from Shelburne Farms, Attn: Alec Webb, 1611 Harbor Road, Shelburne, VT 05482 was received on April 21, 2023, and deemed complete on May 3, 2023. The project is generally described as renovation of the Coach Barn to include a geothermal system, replacement of the electrical system, fire protection system, expansion of kitchen, limited interior finishes, restoration of the historic chimney, and restoration of windows and granite pavers in the existing courtyard. The project is located at 1611 Harbor Road in Shelburne, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0660-12).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 23, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this May 3, 2023.
By:/s/
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
