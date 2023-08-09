Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0667-10 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published August 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0667-10 from Kevin Lesage 49 Aster Lane, Williston, VT 05495 was received on February 3, 2023 and deemed complete on July 28, 2023. The project is generally described as the installation of an 80' long, 3' high retaining wall across a portion of the Applicant's back yard, to address an existing slope in the backyard which causes water to run into the basement of the single family dwelling unit located on the parcel. The project proposes to pitch the slope of the land in the backyard to the wall, away from the house. A drain will be installed beneath the wall, which will daylight into the wooded area left of the house. The project is located at 49 Aster Lane in Williston, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0667-10).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 21, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this July 31, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
