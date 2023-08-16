Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0677-1c 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0677-1C from Almartin Volvo, c/o Stacey Thibaud, 85 Executive Drive, Shelburne, VT 05482 and Bruce & Susan Thibaud, 85 Executive Drive, Shelburne, VT 05482 was received on June 29, 2023 and deemed complete on August 3, 2023. The project is generally described as a reduction in scope of the approved improvements under 4C0677-1B. The project includes an open canopy instead of a building addition, no changes to the parking area/driveway on the southern side of the existing building, and no new display pods in the front yard. The project is located on Lot 2 of the Shelburne Meadows Business Park at 85 Executive Drive in Shelburne, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0677-1C).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before September 6, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this August 9, 2023.
By:Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
