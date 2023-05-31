Published May 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0688-3A from Keith and Joanne Johnson 13 South Hill Drive, Underhill, VT 05489 was received on 4/13/23 and deemed complete on 5/24/23. This permit specifically authorizes the construction of a new wastewater disposal system to replace the current system which serves a four bedroom single family residence, which is inadequate for the addition of an in-law-suite in an existing space above the garage, as well as the rough-in plumbing for a three-quarter bathroom in the existing barn. The property is served by an on-site drilled well and wastewater disposal system. This permit also authorizes burying currently above ground electric lines between existing poles on the project tract (the Project). The project is located at 13 South Hill Drive in Underhill, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0688-3A).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 13, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this May 24, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
