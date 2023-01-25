Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0692-11A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published January 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
On January 9, 2023, Lawrence & Brigit Robinson, P.O. Box 418, Charlotte, VT 05445 and Kiona & Lincoln Heath, 231 Meadowside Drive, Charlotte, VT 05445 filed application number 4C0692- 11A for a project generally described as: 1) after the fact approval of a one-bedroom accessory dwelling unit at 295 Meadowside Drive; and 2) a boundary line adjustment between 231 and 295 Meadowside Drive to satisfy a boundary setback violation. The project is located at 231 and 295 Meadowside Drive in Charlotte, Vermont. The application became complete on January 18, 2023. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0692-11A).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before February 10, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status- petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number
below.
Dated this January 18, 2023.
By:/s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
stephanie.monaghan@vermont.gov
find, follow, fan us: