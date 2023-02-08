Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0799-4 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published February 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0799-4 from LITMAC ENTERPRISES, LLC, Attn: Michael Litwhiler, 239 Park Road, South Burlington, VT 05403-5612 was received on January 20, 2023 and deemed complete on February 3, 2023. The project is generally described as the development of one single family dwelling unit and associated infrastructure located on a previously subdivided parcel (Lot 2 created in 4C0799-3) in the Neighborhood at Grey's Meadow (the Project).The Project is located at 61 Grey Meadow Drive in Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0799- 4).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before February 24, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status- petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this February 3, 2023.
By: _/s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
