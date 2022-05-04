Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0824-4B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
On March 10, 2022, Rice Lumber Company, Inc., and Rice Realty, Inc. (4088 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT 05482) filed application number 4C0824-4B for a project generally described as an extension of time, until October 15, 2023, to remove the previously-permitted excess blasted rock from the property, including temporary allowance of 50 (round trip) truck trips per day. The project is located at 4188 Shelburne Road in Shelburne, Vermont. This application can be viewed online on the Act 250 Database at:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0824-4B)
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 16, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kirsten Sultan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated April 25, 2022.
/s/Kirsten Sultan, Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 751-0126
kirsten.sultan@vermont.gov
