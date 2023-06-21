Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0887-1r-R 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published June 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 21, 2023 at 12:10 p.m.
Application 4C0887-1R-R from Finney Hotel 2, LLC, Snyder FC Commercial Properties, LLC, and Rieley Properties, was received on June 5, 2023, and deemed complete on June 14, 2023. The permit specifically authorizes the subdivision of existing Lot C-3 of the Finney Crossing mixed use development and the construction of a 115 room hotel (Building F) and related site improvements on new Lot C-3A. The four story hotel building will have frontage on Market Street and Holland Lane. Access to the parking area, located behind the building, will be from Holland Lane and Zephyr Road. The parking area will be shared between the hotel and the future adjacent building (Building G). A small accessory building is also proposed for the storage of trash, recycling, and compost containers. The project is located at 281 Holland Lane in Williston, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0887-1R-R).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 5, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated June 14, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
