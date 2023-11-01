Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0897-6 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published November 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0897-6 from Southworth-Milton, Inc. (DBA Milton CAT), 100 Quarry Drive, Milford, MA 01757 and Milton Real Properties of Massachusetts, 100 Quarry Drive, Milford, MA 01757 was received on October 19, 2023 and deemed complete on October 24, 2023. The project is generally described as expansion of a previously permitted canopy from 1,236 square feet to 6,174 square feet, construction of a new 100 square foot pump house, and installation of (4) new underground fire suppression tanks for the entire building facility. The project is located on US Route 2 in Richmond, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0897-6).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before November 17, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this October 25, 2023.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
