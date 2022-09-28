Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0910-2 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published September 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On September 7, 2022, Charlotte Village Partners, LLC, Attn: Mike Dunbar, 477 Thompson Point Road, Charlotte, VT 05445 and Estate of Shirley Bruce, Attn: Lori Bruce, 161 Bittersweet Circle, Williston, VT 05495 filed application number 4C0910-2 for a project generally described as construction of a replacement septic system at 251 Ferry Road for use by the residence at 213 Ferry Road. The project is located at 251 Ferry Road in Charlotte, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0910-2).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before October 7, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this September 20, 2022.
By: /s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
stephanie.monaghan@vermont.gov
