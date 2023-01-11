Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
On December 16, 2022, Leandro Vazquez, PO Box 86, Charlotte, VT 05445 filed application number 4C0978-14B for a project generally described as Driveway construction (800' long X 15' wide) from the town road (Highland Drive) to the building envelope on lot 15. To build and put driveway on the original 250 permit in compliance with Richmond town regulations. Town regs for driveways not to exceed 12% grade. The project is located at 65 Highland Drive in Richmond, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0978-14B).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before January 18, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status- petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this December 28, 2022.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
