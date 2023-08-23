Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1005-1510 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1005-15 from Neagley and Chase Construction, 66 Bowdoin St., South Burlington, VT 05403 and Northeast Territories, Inc, 20 South Crest Dr., Burlington, VT 05401 was received on April 26, 2022. The application was substantially revised, resubmitted on July 25, 2023, and deemed complete on August 9, 2023. The project is generally described as construction of an 11,317 gross square foot office building and contractor's yard with supporting utilities, parking lot and stormwater management facilities on a 3.96 acre parcel (Lot 7) located within the Meadowland Business Park in South Burlington. The project is located at 39 Bowdoin Street in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1005-15).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before September 6, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this August 15, 2023.
By:/s/Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
