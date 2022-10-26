Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1011-4 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On September 26, 2022, Karen Spear, 70 Seymour Road, Underhill, VT 05489, Dennis Lanpher, 70 Seymour Road, Underhill, VT 05489 and Rivers Edge Building Development, LLC 41 Gauthier Drive, Essex Junction, VT 05452 filed application number 4C1011-4 for a project generally described as subdividing the existing parcel into six (6) lots. Lot #1 (0.85 acres) will contain a new 4-bedroom single-family home. Lot #2 (0.60 acres) will contain a new 4-bedroom single-family home. Lot #3 (2.0 acres) will retain the existing home and accessory structures. The remaining land will be divided into Common Land A (1.08 acres), Common Land B (11.79 acres), Common Land C (0.81 acres), and twenty-four (24) Carriage Home residential units on "footprint lots" #4 - #27. The project will be served by new public paved roads "Spear Lane" and "Butternut Lane", municipal water, and on-site sewage disposal systems. The project is located at 1269 Blakely Road in Colchester, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1011-4).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before November 8, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this October 19, 2022.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
kaitlin.hayes@vermont.gov
