Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1039-1A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On June 17, 2022, Nautilus Holdings LLC, 28 Howard Street Suite 302, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C1039-1A for a project generally described as a change of use of an existing permitted 55,850 square foot commercial structure, from a health club (location of the former Williston branch of 'The Sports and Fitness Edge') to a structure housing three warehouse operations. This proposed project will involve interior and exterior sitework modifications. Exterior modifications will include the construction of new loading docks on the south side of the building for the purposes of accommodating truck traffic, in addition to parking and driveway modifications also for the purposes of facilitating truck ingress and egress. The project is located at 115 Wellness Avenue in Williston, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1039-1A).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 23, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this August 3, 2022.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
kaitlin.hayes@vermont.gov
