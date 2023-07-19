Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1041-410 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1041-4 from Gonzo's Golf Academy at Kwini Golf Club, LLC, 1860 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 and RAN Vermont Investments, LLC, P.O. Box 1329, Shelburne, VT 05482 was received on July 5, 2023 and deemed complete on July 6, 2023. The project is generally described as construction of 3 pickleball courts with supporting parking and stormwater infrastructure served by the existing driveway at the west end of the Kwiniaska Golf Club property near Spear Street. The project is located at 5353 Spear Street in Shelburne, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1041-4).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 2, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this July 12, 2023.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
