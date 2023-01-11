Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1043-1B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
On November 18, 2022, University of Vermont & State Agricultural College, 31 Spear Street Marsh Hall, Suite 10, Burlington, VT 05405 filed application number 4C1043-1B for a project generally described as the suspension of a 200 space off-campus parking lot as required in item 4(b) of UVM's Local Parking Management Plan (Exhibit #018 of LUP #4C1043-1). The parking lot is located at 351 Pine Street in Burlington and is associated with UVM's Health Science Research Facility located at 149 Beaumont Avenue in Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on December 16, 2022.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1043-1B).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before January 20, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status- petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this December 20, 2022.
By: /s/Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
kaitlin.hayes@vermont.gov
