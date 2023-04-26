Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1064-3 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111

Published April 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1064-3 from J. Hutchins Inc, Attn: Jeff Hutchins 88 Rogers Lane, Richmond, VT 05477 was received on August 25, 2022, and deemed complete on April 18, 2023. The project is generally described as the construction of an attached two story addition to the north side of an existing office building. The dimensions are 30 feet wide and 40 feet long. The new roof peak is 26 feet, and the existing roof peak is 30 feet high (the Project). The Project is located at 88 Rogers Lane in Richmond, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1064-3).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 10, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below. Dated this April 20, 2023
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
