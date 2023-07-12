Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1081-3 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published July 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 12, 2023 at 12:02 p.m.
Application 4C1081-3 from Roberts Revocable Living Trust, c/o Michael & Lynn Roberts, 500 Oak Knoll Road, Williston, VT 05495 was received on June 22, 2023 and deemed complete on June 28, 2023. The project is generally described as construction of twelve (12) storage unit buildings along with a 40' x 60' equipment warehouse on an undeveloped 10.56 acre parcel. The project is located at 2022A Shelburne Road in Shelburne, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1081-3).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 26, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this June 29, 2023.
By:/s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
