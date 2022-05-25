ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 4C1106-3C 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On April 8, 2022, O'Brien Farm Road, LLC, 1855 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 and Green Mountain Development Group, Inc., 7 Aspen Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C1106-3C for a project generally described as the construction of two 47-unit residential buildings on Lots 10 and 11 of the Hillside at O'Brien Farm Community, and the construction of parking areas, roadways and associated improvements. The project is located at 255 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on May 16, 2022 after the receipt of supplemental information.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1106-3C).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 7, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Aaron Brondyke at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this May 17, 2022.
By: /s/Aaron Brondyke
Aaron Brondyke
State Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-595-2735
