Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1108-3 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On December 28, 2022, Chatham Woods Homeowners Association, PO Box 1201, Williston, VT 05495 filed application number 4C1108-3 for a project authorizing the removal of 45 dead / dying trees located along the forest edge which present a danger to property and owners. The stumps of these trees shall be left in place. 37 of these trees are ash trees and 22 of these trees reside just inside the wetland buffer. The project is located within the Chatham Woods Development on Ian Place and Michael Lane in Williston, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1108-3).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before January 24, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status- petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this January 4, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
kaitlin.hayes@vermont.gov
