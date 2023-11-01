Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1124-1A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published November 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1124-1A from Slopeside Syrup Holdings, LLC, P.O. Box 2, Richmond, VT 05477 was received on September 18, 2023 and deemed complete on October 18, 2023. The project is generally described as amending Land Use Permit 4C1124 to remove Act 250 jurisdiction from Applicant's 3.79-acre parcel of undeveloped farmland under In re Stonybrook Condominium Owner's Ass'n, Declaratory Ruling #385, Findings of Fact, Conclusion of Law, and Order at 14 (Vt. Envtl. Bd. May 18, 2001) ("Stonybrook"). No development or subdivision is proposed. The project is located on Whistle Stop Lane in Richmond, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1124-1A).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before November 14, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this October 24, 2023.
By:Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
find, follow, fan us: