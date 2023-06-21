Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1145-4 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published June 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 21, 2023 at 12:10 p.m.
Application 4C1145-4 from Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, 1949 E. Main Street, Richmond, VT 05477 was received on June 6, 2023 and deemed complete on June 12, 2023. The project is generally described as construction of a 24' x 96' farm shed, with four open bays and one enclosed bay, to the north of the West Monitor Barn. The project includes removal of the concrete "bunker silo" located on the south side of the East Monitor Barn area along Route 2. The project is located at 1949 E. Main Street in Richmond, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1145-4).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 6, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this June 13, 2023.
By:/s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
find, follow, fan us: