Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C1149-2 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093 

On November 22, 2021, Champlain School Apartments Partnership, 410 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C1149-2 for a project generally described as: (1) elimination of the previously approved parking lot east of the Holiday Inn; (2) revisions to the previously approved Holiday Inn including a revised lobby addition, removal of the east wing of the existing Holiday Inn for a reduction in units from 115 to 100, and construction of a pool addition and courtyard; and (3) construction of a five-story, mixed-use building consisting of 74 residential units, 6,200 sf of commercial space, and two levels of parking with parking deck extension at the rear of the building. The project is located at 1068 Williston Road in South Burlington, Vermont.
The District 4 Environmental Commission is reviewing this application under Act 250 Rule 51— Minor Applications. A copy of the application and proposed permit are available for review at the office listed below. The application and a draft permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking on "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C1149-2."
No hearing will be held and a permit may be issued unless, on or before December 20, 2021, a person notifies the Commission of an issue or issues requiring the presentation of evidence at a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Prior to submitting a request for a hearing, please contact the district coordinator at the telephone number listed below for more information. Prior to convening a hearing, the Commission must determine that substantive issues requiring a hearing have been raised. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
If you feel that any of the District Commission members listed on the attached Certificate of Service under "For Your Information" may have a conflict of interest, or if there is any other reason a member should be disqualified from sitting on this case, please contact the District Coordinator as soon as possible, and by no later than December 20, 2021.
If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs.
Parties entitled to participate are the Municipality, the Municipal Planning Commission, the Regional Planning Commission, affected state agencies, and adjoining property owners and other persons to the extent that they have a particularized interest that may be affected by the proposed project under the Act 250 criteria. Non-party participants may also be allowed under 10 V.S.A. Section 6085(c)(5).
Dated at Essex Junction, Vermont this 1st day of December, 2021.
By: _/s/Rachel Lomonaco_____
Rachel Lomonaco, District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5658
