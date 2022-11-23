Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1149-2A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On June 15, 2022, Champlain School Apartments Partnership, 410 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C1149-2A for a project generally described as amend an existing Land Use Permit # 4C1149-2 for revisions to the Multi-Family Building, consisting of increasing the number of residential units from 74 to 83, and eliminating the previously proposed north parking deck in favor of underground parking underneath the building. All other portions of the Project to remain unchanged from current approval. The project is located at 1068 Williston Road in South Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on November 4, 2022. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1149-2A).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before December 6, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status- petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Aaron Brondyke at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this November 16, 2022.
By: /s/ Aaron Brondyke
Aaron Brondyke
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-595-2735
Aaron.Brondyke@vermont.gov
