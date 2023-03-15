Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1149-2b 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Application 4C1149-2B from Champlain School Apartments Partnership, Attn: Joe Larkin, 410 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT 05401 was received on March 1, 2023 and deemed complete on March 8, 2023. The project is generally described as the demolition and removal of the existing Holiday Inn building due to structural integrity issues. No construction is approved at this time. The project is located at 1068 Williston Road in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1149-2B).

No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 28, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub- criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.

For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.

Dated this March 8, 2023.

By:/s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan

Stephanie H. Monaghan

District Coordinator

111 West Street

Essex Junction, VT 05452

802-261-1944

[email protected]