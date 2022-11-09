Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1153-6a 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published November 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On October 28, 2022, Pizzagalli Properties, LLC, Attn: Robert Bouchard, 462 Shelburne Road, Suite 101, Burlington, VT 05401 and UVM Medical Center, Attn: Leif D. Keelty, 1519 Shelburne Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C1153-6A for a project generally described as construction of an 84,006 sq. ft. outpatient surgery center on Lot 6 of Mountain View Business Park. The project is located at 119 Tilley Drive in South Burlington, Vermont.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1153-6A).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before November 28, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this November 7, 2022.
By: /s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
stephanie.monaghan@vermont.gov
