Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1153-7a10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
On March 11, 2022, Pizzagalli Properties, LLC, 462 Shelburne Road, Suite 101, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C1153-7A for a project generally described as construction of a 1,910 sf. addition to an existing 57,090 sf. medical office building on Lot 5. The addition will result in a loss of six parking spaces. The project is located at 350 Tilley Drive in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1153-7A).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 8, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 17, 2022.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
find, follow, fan us: