Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1187-10 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1187-10 from Cochran's Ski Area, LLC, 910 Cochran Road, Richmond, VT 05477 and Cochran Family LLC, 910 Cochran Road, Richmond, VT 05477 was received on February 15, 2023 and deemed complete on May 11, 2023. The project is generally described as the installation of additional hill lights to facilitate night skiing, the replacement of 36'x36' barn with 24'x36' barn in a different location on the project tract to be used for the storage of mowers, tbar and groomer parts, in addition to an upstairs room for meetings and more storage of rental skis and bikes as needed, and the regrading of the bottom of the race trail. The project is located at 910 Cochran Road in Richmond, Vermont.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1187-10).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 8, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this May 16, 2023.
By: /s/Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
