Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1198-6 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On September 8, 2022, Camp Dudley at Kiniya, LLC, 1317 Camp Kiniya Road, Colchester, VT 05446 and Camp Dudley at Kiniya, LLC, 126 Dudley Road, Westport, NY 12993 filed application number 4C1198-6 for a project generally described as construction of five (5), two- bedroom counselor cabins (each ~800 SF), a shared bathhouse with laundry room (~800 SF), associated utility connections, and updates to an existing dirt road. The project is located at 1317 Camp Kiniya Road in Colchester, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1198-

6). No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before October 6, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under theAct 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.

For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.

Dated this September 13, 2022.

By: /s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan

District Coordinator

111 West Street

Essex Junction, VT 05452

802-261-1944

stephanie.monaghan@vermont.gov