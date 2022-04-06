Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1206-4A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On March 16, 2022, Intervale Center, Attn: Patrick Dunseith, 180 Intervale Road, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C1206-4A for a project generally described as: a) the installation of signage, a retaining wall on the driveway and parking area, formalized gardens, footpaths, and associated plantings and amenities surrounding the pond; b) the alteration, relocation, or removal of certain infrastructure and landscaping authorized in land use permit amendment 4C1206-4; and c) an extension to the deadline to submit a National Register Historic District nomination form to the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation. The project is located at 180 Intervale Road in Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1206-4A).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 22, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Aaron Brondyke at the address or telephone number below. Dated this April 4, 2022.
Aaron J. Brondyke
State Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 595-2735
