Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1224-6 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On August 12, 2022, MACTAW VT Realty, LLC, 4016 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C1224-6 for a project generally described as construction of an approximately 4,500 square foot RV retail office building with municipal connections to water and sewer, and gravel surfaced customer/employee parking. The project includes construction of approximately 80 linear feet of paved travel lanes from the signalized intersection on Route 7, construction of gravel travel lanes within the existing right-of-way between Lots 1 and 2, and construction of an infiltrating dry swale stormwater treatment area on Lot 2. Lots 1, 3, and 4 will be used for sales lots to store and display RV units. No structures or surfacing are proposed on Lots 1, 3, and 4. The project is located at 400 Marketplace South in Milton, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on September 28, 2022. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1224-6).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before October 18, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this September 29, 2022.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5614
find, follow, fan us: