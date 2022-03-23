Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1301-5 10 v.s.a. 6001 - 6111 

On February 25, 2022, City of Burlington, 149 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401 and City of Burlington, Attn: Cynthia Wight, 645 Pine Street, Suite B, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C1301-5 for a project generally described as the restoration of the Red Stone Cottage and attached addition to include repairs and renovation plus creating an accessible entrance. The building currently serves as offices and maintenance home for the City's conservation program and will continue to serve that role after the renovation. The project is located in Kieslich Park at 311 North Avenue in Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1301-5.
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 4, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 14, 2022.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5614
find, follow, fan us: