Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1301-7 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published April 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1301-7 from BC Community Housing, LLC and 351-375 North Avenue Owner's Association, LLC, was received on March 21, 2023, and deemed complete on March 30, 2023. The project is generally described as : (a) increasing the total number of housing units to 950; (b) combining buildings D, E, F, and I into one combined building to be referred to as DEF; (c) adding floors to portions of building DEF for additional housing units; (d) modifying the footprint of building Q/R to be linear; (e) revising the fourth floor of building C to match the third floor, thereby increasing the unit count in building C to 134; (f) modifying the footprint of building M to move housing units to the northwest corner of the building, with no change in the total number of units in building M; (g) relocating the common green closer to Kieslich Park; (h) site modifications to accommodate revised building footprints, utilities and site features; (i) increasing capacity of the sanitary pump station and overflow storage system to serve the additional housing units; and (j) consolidating lots 1, 8, 9 and 10 into one enlarged lot 1 comprising 8.759 acres. The project is located at 311 - 375 North Avenue in Burlington, Vermont.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1301-7).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 3, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kevin Anderson at the address or telephone number below.
Dated April 13, 2023.
By: /s/ Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson
District Coordinator
111 West Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-522-6074
