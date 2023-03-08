Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1304-110 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published March 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1304-1 from Bradley and Charlotte Gardner, P.O. Box 21, Colchester, VT 05446 was received on February 16, 2023 and deemed complete on February 21, 2023. The project is generally described as changes in use within a previously permitted building to one (1) office space with four (4) employees on the first floor, one (1) 3-bedroom apartment on the second floor, and two (2) business suites with four (4) employees above the 3-bay garage. In addition, a new 13' 3" x 18' meeting room will be constructed on the north end of the 3-bay garage. The project is located at 169 Macrae Road in Colchester, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1304-1).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 20, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub- criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this February 21, 2023.
By:/s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
