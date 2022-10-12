Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1336-1 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On September 29, 2022, Town of Hinesburg, 10632 VT Route 116, Hinesburg, VT 05461 filed application number 4C1336-1 for a project generally described as the construction of Phase II upgrades to the Hinesburg Wastewater Treatment Facility including (1) sitework and yard piping; (2) new headworks structure; (3) new two-basin sequential batch reactor treatment system including pre and post equalization basins; (4) new building to house tertiary filters, UV disinfection system, positive displacement blowers, sludge and chemical storage tanks; and new control building structure to include operator laboratory, offices, locker room, electrical room, and vehicle garage. The project is located at 290 Lagoon Rd, Hinesburg, VT 05461 in Hinesburg, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1336-1).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before October 24, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status- petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findingsof Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this October 4, 2022.
By: _/s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
kaitlin.hayes@vermont.gov
find, follow, fan us: