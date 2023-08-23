Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1339-110 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1339-1 from Shenk Properties, LLC, P.O. Box 4132, Burlington, VT 05406 was received on July 20, 2023 and deemed complete on August 7, 2023. The project specifically authorizes the construction of a 7,526 square foot 12 unit multi-family building. The building will be accessed through a new curb cut on Shelburne Road to provide a paved private access drive with an associated 25 space parking lot. The project is located at 2689 Shelburne Road in Shelburne, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1339-1).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before September 5, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this August 10, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
find, follow, fan us: