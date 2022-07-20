Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1340 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published July 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On December 29, 2021, Douglas and Katherine Boydon, 783 Strobridge Hill, Barnet, VT 05821 and BlackRock Construction 68 Randall Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C1340 for a project generally described as (1) demolition of four single family residences and a garage; (2) merging of four existing lots into one new lot; and (3) construction of a 64-unit senior independent-living complex including a 96 seat restaurant, with associated site improvements. The project is located at 362 Riverside Avenue in Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on July 1, 2022, after the receipt of additional information.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1340).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 5, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this July 12, 2022.
By: /s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
