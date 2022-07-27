Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1341 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111A 

Published July 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 27, 2022 at 10:10 a.m.
On January 18, 2022, St. Michael's College, Winooski Park, Colchester, VT 05439 and Champlain Housing Trust, 88 King Street, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C1341 for a project generally described as: (1) subdivide Parcel 2 and Parcel 4 into new Parcel A (3.165 acres), new Parcel B (3.613 acres) and new Parcel C (2.679 acres), and (2) retrofit three existing buildings known as Hamel Hall, Purtill Hall and Dupont Hall to create 65 one-bedroom residential apartments with associated site improvements. The project is located on 33, 81, & 123 Ethan Allen Avenue in Colchester, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on July 11, 2022 after the receipt of supplemental evidence.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1341).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 11, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub -criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address below. Dated this July 18, 2022.
By:
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
