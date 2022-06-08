Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1342 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On May 19, 2022, Jiddu/Sittu Trust 124 College Parkway, Colchester, VT 05446 filed application number 4C1342 for a project generally described as construction of a 6,000 sf retail building and 15,000 sf, 60 room hotel including associated parking, landscaping, and sidewalks. A restaurant is no longer proposed. The project is located at 92-100 Pearl Street in Essex Junction, Vermont.
This project, originally noticed on February 2, 2022, requires additional review since it has been redesigned. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1342).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 23, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the email address below. Dated this May 31, 2022.
By: /s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-5662
find, follow, fan us: