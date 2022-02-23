Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1344 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On February 8, 2022, Rail Park, LLC, P.O. Box 2187, South Burlington, VT 05407 and Ken Pidgeon P.O. Box 2187, South Burlington, VT 05407 filed application number 4C1344 for a project generally described as reshaping and regrading an existing impervious area being used as a contractor's yard in order to capture and treat the stormwater runoff in an infiltration basin. The project area is currently used as a construction staging area, including staging of materials such as pipe, gravel, topsoil, concrete block and barriers, etc., equipment storage for managing materials, and topsoil processing. No buildings will be constructed under this application. The project is located at 287 River Road in Essex, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1344).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 8, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this February 15, 2022.
/s/ Stephanie Monaghan
Stephanie Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
