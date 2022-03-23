Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1345 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On February 18, 2022, State of Vermont Department of Buildings & General Services, 133 State Street, 5th Floor, Montpelier, VT 05633-5801 filed application number 4C1345 for a project generally described as construction of a new public safety building (12,561+/- SF) and one storage building (11,022 SF). Water and sewer will be connected to the Town of Williston municipal systems. Access will be from a new access drive to be shared with the proposed VTRANS Park-Ride facility to the north (previously permitted under LUP 4C0699-2A). The project is located at 3294 St. George Road in Williston, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on March 4, 2022. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1345).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 11, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
Dated this March 16, 2022.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5614
